Biography: Black Veil Brides

Black Veil Brides are a metalcore quintet from Hollywood, California. The current lineup consists of lead vocalist Andy "Andy Six" Biersack, lead guitarist Jake Pitts, bassist Ashley Purdy, guitarist Jinxx and drummer Christian "CC" Coma. Conceived in Delhi, Ohio in 2006, Biersack remains the only original member of the band.

In 2007, Black Veil Brides released their first EP, Sex and Hollywood. The self-produced video for "Knives and Pens" garnered BVB a cult following - the video currently has over 27,000,000 views. The group signed with StandBy Records in September of 2009. Three months later they began the "On Leather Wings Tour" their first tour of the United States.

In July of 2010, Black Veil Brides released their first LP, We Stitch These Wounds, which reached #36 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart. Universal Music Group label Lava Records took notice of the band after Hot Topic chief music officer John Kirkpatrick told Lava president Jason Flom that the Black Veil Brides t-shirt was the retail chain's second best-seller in the US. The band was signed over from StandBy to Lava.

In 2011, the Black Veil Brides toured with Murderdolls on the "God Save the Scream Tour." They then began a seven-week stint through the US on the AP Tour. In April, Revolver Magazine named Black Veil Brides Best New Artist. Kerrang! UK Rock Magazine voted BVB Best Newcomers. The album Set the World On Fire was released on June 14. The album debuted at #17 on the Billboard Top 200. "Fallen Angels" and "The Legacy" have been released as singles. The title track is featured in the movie Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

On June 24, Black Veil Brides embarked on the Vans Warped Tour. They are scheduled to be on the road until August 14.