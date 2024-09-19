Boss CE-5 settings you need to try: how to get the best out of the industry-standard chorus pedal

I've owned the Boss CE-5 for a long time. The Chorus Ensemble is one of the most popular chorus pedals built by the Roland subsidiary, right behind the CH-1 Super Chorus.

Although the CE-5 was first introduced as an analog pedal in 1991, the current iteration – or “new” – CE-5 features a revised digital circuit, launched in 2001.

Pro guitarists who use (or have used) the CE-5 include Zakk Wylde, Adam Jones (Tool), Stephen Carpenter (Deftones), Brian Welch (Korn) and Herman Li (DragonForce), to name just a few.

In this article, I'll lay out some of my favorite Boss CE-5 settings that I've used over the years, and share a few tips on how to target the chorus sound you're after.

If you want to listen in, I cover some of the settings and tweaks in the video below, using a PRS CE 24 electric guitar in the middle pickup position, and a Mesa/Boogie Rectoverb tube amp set to the clean channel.

Boss CE-5 Chorus Ensemble Demo (no talking review) #bosspedals #guitarpedals #choruspedal - YouTube Watch On

The 12 O'Clock

(Image credit: Bobby Kittleberger)

Thin modulation layer. Set everything to 12 o'clock.

The first setting I'd recommend to get started has all of the knobs set to 12 o'clock. This gives a simple shimmer and modulation layer.

E.LEVEL: 5

5 RATE: 5

5 DEPTH: 5

5 FILTER HIGH: 5

5 FILTER LOW: 5

I've found this to be one of the best ways to use this pedal. In fact, I usually have it set to 12 o'clock and taped up so that I don't/can't move the knobs. It's a smooth layer of modulation without a noticeable shift in pitch, which sounds good with chords and melodies alike. For this particular pedal, it's the setting I like to use most of the time.

Lowered E.Level

(Image credit: Bobby Kittleberger)

Lowered E.Level and slightly lowered depth.

The next thing I'd try is lowering the effects level knob, which controls the mix of your wet and dry signal. As you can tell, I prefer to have a subtle level of chorus that doesn't cover up your clean tone or get too disruptive.

If you want something a little more intense, bump to the next two Boss CE-5 settings in this list.

E.LEVEL: 2

2 RATE: 5

5 DEPTH: 4

4 FILTER HIGH: 5

5 FILTER LOW: 5

Slight Pitch Shift

(Image credit: Bobby Kittleberger)

If we push the depth up to 6-7, and bring the effects level back up, it will create a deeper modulation that gives you a more detuned and pitch-shifted quality.

E.LEVEL: 6

6 RATE: 6

6 DEPTH: 7-8

7-8 FILTER HIGH: 5

5 FILTER LOW: 5

High Intensity

(Image credit: Bobby Kittleberger)

To get a more intense, almost fluttering chorus effect, we push depth and rate up further to 8-9, and then use the high EQ to make it a little brighter so it’s more noticeable in the mix.

You could bump up the effects level knob here, too, if you want to hear more of the wet signal, but it should be a pretty intense effect either way.