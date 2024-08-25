“If you hire me for a studio session, I’ll be finished within the hour. Either way, I’m going to take your money!” How Cameo bassist Aaron Mills provided the backbone for two of OutKast’s biggest hits

By
( )
published

There was no need for looping when Word Up bass veteran Aaron Mills tracked with the Grammy-winning hip-hop duo

Bassist Aaron Mills of music group Cameo performs onstage during the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Aaron Mills is one bad mutha to have in the studio,” says André Benjamin, aka André 3000, the mastermind behind hip-hop iconoclasts OutKast. He ought to know – Mills' basslines are all over OutKast's Grammy-winning rap album, Stankonia.

A Chicago-based electric and upright bassist who has been performing, recording, thumping, and slapping with Cameo on and off since 1979, Mills provided the backbone for Stankonia's two biggest hits, Ms. Jackson and So Fresh, So Clean. And in an unusual move for the programmed, looped world of hip-hop, he laid down his pulsating lines all the way through each track.

Bill Leigh