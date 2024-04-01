“My cheap guitar fell out of my station wagon. When we backtracked, it was gone – someone must have grabbed it:” Literally dozens of massive artists would have missed out if Motown hadn’t replaced David T. Walker’s guitar

By Andrew Daly
published

Walker’s Gibson Byrdland and Fender Tweed can be heard on hits by Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Jackson 5, and many, many others – and he’s never lost his original approach

David T. Walker
(Image credit: Geovani Aleksandr)

The life of a session player is never easy. Ask David T. Walker, who, at 82 years young, has appeared on dozens of albums as a gun for hire.

His origins are humble. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1941, his parents relocated to Los Angeles when he was 7, exposing him to a new world of music. 

