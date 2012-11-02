December 2012 Guitar World Available Now: The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour,' Kirk Hammett, Guitarist's Guide to Bass

In the all-new December 2012 issue, Guitar World takes you through the making of The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour. GW celebrates the 45th anniversary of the Fab Four's 1967 album and film with reminiscences from the group and Abbey Road engineer Ken Scott.

Then, Claudio Sanchez discusses Coheed and Cambria's two new companion albums: The Afterman: Ascension and The Afterman: Descension.

In an excerpt from his brand-new book Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page, GW Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski talks to the legendary guitarist about his days with The Yardbirds and building the foundation for Led Zeppelin.

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett discusses his terrifying new book (Check out an excerpt from this story here), James Valentine talks about the making of Maroon 5's latest album and more!

Plus, GEAR!

Schecter Blackjack Series

Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar Signature Model (NOTE: See video below)

Zoom G5 Guitar Effects and Amp Simulator

Low and Behold: The Latest in Bass Gear

... and more!

Plus four songs with guitar and bass tabs:

• Metallica, "Orion"

• Kiss, "Detroit Rock City"

• The Beatles, "Nowhere Man"

• Five Finger Death Punch, "Coming Down"

For more info, head to the Guitar World Online Store.