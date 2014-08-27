DVD Is a 'Goldmine' of 200 Quality Country Guitar Licks

Feel like adding some serious twang to your six-string arsenal?

Check out an item that's now available at the Guitar World Online Store -- the 200 Country Licks: Guitar Licks Goldmine DVD.

The DVD, which is more than four hours long, features a host of country lead lines (200, to be exact!), phrases and riffs, all thoughtfully presented by guitarists John Heussenstamm, Josh Tovar and Chad Johnson.

Every country lick includes a walk-through explanation and note-for-note, on-screen tab. Normal and slow-speed performance demos are included to really help viewers master the licks.

The DVD is $24.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.