Exclusive: Arsis Premiere New Song, "Six Coffins Wide"

With the follow-up to 2010's Starve for the Devil tentatively due next year, Arsis have teamed up with the folks at Scion AV to give fans an early Christmas present. Fans will be able to download a free EP, titled Lepers Caress, tomorrow, December 4.

"The EP was put together quickly after we finished Unwelcome," says bassist Noah Martin. “It gave us the opportunity to offer a brief statement of where our heads are at the moment. We revisited some of the oldest material in the Arsis catalog as well as re-tracked a song off the upcoming full-length. Expect more three- and four-part writing, thrash and blasts, and a string quartet arranged for a full band."

To give you an early taste of tomorrow's release, we're bringing you the exclusive premiere of a brand new track, "Six Coffins Wide." Check it out below!

Scion AV also will be sponsoring a brief North American tour that will see Arsis hit 15 cities this December, starting with a December 6 show at New York City's Gramercy Theatre. Full dates for the trek can be found below.

Download the Lepers Caress EP tomorrow at ScionAV.com.

Scion A/V Presents Arsis