Exclusive: Barn Burner Premiere "Scum of the Earth" Music Video [NSFW]

It's Monday, so you know we've got a metal premiere for you today to help you shake off the cobwebs from the weekend. Today, we're excited to be able to bring you a brand new video from Barn Burner for their track "Scum of the Earth." You can check out the video -- which was directed by the ever-talented Angela Boatwright -- below, in all its PBR-infused splendor. This video is NSFW, but we have the censored version up right here so your boss won't be mad. Dig?

On the video, Barn Burner guitarist/vocalist Kevin Keegan comments: "The video reflects 2 days of us getting to do the funnest and most ridiculous shit. Angela managed to create an atmosphere that was insanely professional while making it feel like being on way too much acid. I actually think she spiked our drinks with some mind altering substance because I don't remember doing any of this..."

"Scum of the Earth" is taken from the band's latest album, Bangers II: Scum of the Earth , is out now on Metal Blade Records.