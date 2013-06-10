Exclusive DVD Preview: The Making of The Aristocrats' 'Culture Clash,' with Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive video by the Aristocrats, an instrumental rock/fusion trio featuring guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann.

The band's second album, Culture Clash, will be released July 16 via BOING Music.

The deluxe version of the album will include a bonus DVD called Accept The Mystery: The Making Of The Aristocrats' Culture Clash. You can check out our exclusive preview of that DVD below. The 33-minute documentary was shot in Nashville while the Aristocrats were recording Culture Clash in January.

“There's something that happens when the three of us get together in a room. It happened in the first rehearsal, it happened in the first gig, and it definitely happens in the studio,” Beller said. “That's why, even though we live thousands of miles and an ocean apart, we always make records in the same room as opposed to remote file-swapping.

"This time we were fueled by 18 months on the road together as opposed to just one hot gig, and I think fans will really see the difference in the studio and interview footage on the bonus DVD.”

Govan added: “All the time we spent together as a band touring and gigging together and interacting has made us bolder in terms of the kind of material we've dared to write for this album. I think there's some wackier stuff that we maybe wouldn't have submitted for the first album when we didn't know each other as well.”

The Aristocrats have announced several July and August US tour dates, which you can see below the exclusive video. For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.

The Aristocrats' Culture Clash US Tour Dates:

7/17 Nashville TN @ Douglas Corner

7/19 Tampa FL @ Brass Mug

7/20 Orlando FL @ West End Trading Company

7/21 Jacksonville FL @ 1904 Music Hall

7/23 Atlanta GA @ Atlanta Institute of Music (clinic/show)

7/24 Atlanta GA @Masquerade (Purgatory Room)

7/25 Charlotte NC @ Tremont Music Hall (Casbah)

7/26 Raleigh NC @ Pour House Music Hall

7/27 Washington DC @ Jammin Java

7/29 Boston MA @ Berklee College of Music (clinic)

7/30 Boston MA @ Berklee Performance Center (concert)

7/31 Wilkes-Barre PA @ River St. Jazz Cafe

8/1 New York City NY @ Highline Ballroom

8/2 Philadelphia PA @ North Star Bar

8/3 Dunellen NJ @ New Jersey Proghouse

8/6 Pittsburgh PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

8/7 Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern

8/8 Columbus OH @ Rumba Café

8/9 Cincinnati OH @ Southgate House Revival

8/10 Charleston WV @ Empty Glass

8/12 Detroit MI @ Token Lounge

8/13 Indianapolis IN @ Birdy's

8/14 Chicago IL @ Reggie's

8/15 Madison WI @ Brink Lounge

8/16 St. Paul MN @ Station 4

8/17 Omaha NE @ Shamrock's

8/19 St. Louis MO @ 2720 Cherokee

8/20 Kansas City MO @ The Record Bar

8/21 Tulsa OK @ The Vanguard

8/23 Denton TX @ Dan's Silverleaf

8/24 Houston TX @ Rudyard's Pub

8/25 Austin TX @ Saxon Pub

Culture Clash Track Listing:

01. Dance Of The Aristocrats

02. Culture Clash

03. Louisville Stomp

04. Ohhhh Noooo

05. Gaping Head Wound

06. Desert Tornado

07. Cocktail Umbrellas

08. Living The Dream

09. And Finally