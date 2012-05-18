Exclusive: Firewind Streaming New Album, 'Few Against Many'

Greek power metal icons Firewind will unleash their new album, Few Against Many, next Tuesday, May 22. In case you can't wait that long — and we have a feeling you can't — we've got the full album streaming exclusively on GuitarWorld.com from now until release date. Listen below!

"I want us to re-invent our sound a little bit and although the big melodies and hooks that we're known for are still there, we've added a bunch of new elements to the game," guitarist Gus G told us back in August. "Much heavier stuff this time, lots more riffing, different arrangements and things like that. Oh yes, and of course there's gonna be enough shredding!"

