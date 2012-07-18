Exclusive Lesson Video: 10 Years — "Backlash"

Here's an exclusive lesson video featuring 10 Years guitarist Ryan “Tater” Johnson, who shows you how to play “Backlash,” their new single.

10 Years' new album, Minus the Machine, will be released August 7 on their own label, Palehorse Records, in partnership with Warner Music Group’s Independent Label Group (ILG). “Backlash,” the first single from the album, is climbing at Active Rock radio.

In addition to self-releasing this album, 10 Years produced Minus the Machine themselves. The result is a 12-song collection, sonically powerful, hauntingly beautiful and textured, while lyrically exposed, intimate and personal. Most importantly, the album represents the soul of 10 Years.

10 Years is JESSE HASEK (lead vocals), BRIAN VODINH (guitar/drums), RYAN “TATER” JOHNSON (guitar/screams) and LEWIS COSBY (bass).

For more about 10 Years, check out their official website and Facebook page.