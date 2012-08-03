Exclusive Premiere: Eagle Twin — "Ballad of Job Cain Part II"

Here's the exclusive premiere of a new song by Eagle Twin.

The track, "Ballad of Job Cain Part II," is from the Salt Lake City-based duo's upcoming sophomore album, The Feather Tipped the Serpent’s Scale, which will be released later this month via Southern Lord.

The duo -- guitarist Gentry Densley and drummer Tyler Smith -- recorded The Feather Tipped the Serpent's Scale with Randall Dunn at London Bridge Studio. The finished product is packed with more than 50 minutes of the band's most mammoth material to date.

Speaking of which, "Ballad of Job Cain Part II" perfectly displays the duo's unique style, which has captivated fans since their inception in 2007. You can hear it via the SoundCloud player below.

Eagle Twin, who were named one of the Five Best New Artists for August 2012 by Spin magazine, are hitting the road in support of the new album. The trek will find the band ripping through a dozen cities in a counter-clockwise path down the West Coast with support from Salt Lake City's Gaza. You can check out all the dates below the SoundCloud player (including additional dates in Australia and New Zealand).

EAGLE TWIN West Coast Tour w/Gaza:

8/02/2012 The Boise Venue - Boise, ID

8/03/2012 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

8/04/2012 Backspace Cafe - Portland, OR

8/05/2012 Origami Recording Lounge - Chico, CA

8/06/2012 Ryan's Saloon - Reno, NV

8/07/2012 Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

8/08/2012 CYC (Chinatown Youth Center) - Fresno, CA

8/09/2012 Secret Desert Show - Death Valley, CA

8/10/2012 Kensington Club - San Diego, CA

8/11/2012 Echo/Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA @ The Power Of The Riff West

8/12/2012 Chasers Nightclub - Scottsdale, AZ

EAGLE TWIN New Zealand/Australia Tour w/Russian Circles:

9/26/2012 Kings Arms Tavern - Newton, NZ

9/27/2012 San Francisco Bathhouse - Wellington, NZ

9/28/2012 Corner Hotel - Melbourne

9/29/2012 Fowler’s Live - Adelaide

9/30/2012 The Bakery - Perth w/ Drowning Horse

10/04/2012 ANU Bar - Canberra

10/05/2012 The Zoo - Brisbane

10/06/2012 The Hi Fi - Sydney