Exclusive Premiere: Write This Down — "Lost Weekend"

Here's the exclusive premiere of "Lost Weekend," the title track from the upcoming album by Write This Down. The album will be released June 5 via Tooth & Nail Records.

Fans can pre-order Lost Weekend now at this location and catch Write This Down on their Lost Weekend Tour, which takes place June 23 through July 11 with Children 18:3, Red Morning Voyage and Harp & Lyre.

The Minneapolis-based band -- Johnny Collier (vocals), Chad Nichols (drums), Nate Rockwell (guitar) and Nick Lombardo (bass) -- released their debut self-titled album in 2010 and found themselves honing their craft on the road with Blindside, Project 86, Disciple and The Letter Black.

The experience from touring, a new focus on sound and a determination to find out their true potential led Write This Down into the studio in 2012 to write and record their best material yet.

“There’s a huge difference between our two albums, starting with the fact that the first disc was just all over the map and we were still trying to find our identity,” Collier says. “With this one, we sat down and consciously decided to have me sing a bit grittier and not so clean, plus we’ve always loved having dual vocals. That turned into me doing a lot of the screaming and [guitarist] Nate [Rockwell] doing the choruses with me singing along. We found our formula on how to work and build our sound, which led to this album having a true identity.”

For more about Write This Down, check out their official Facebook page.