Exclusive: Rich Hinks of Aeon Zen Demonstrates Top Five Riffs on New Album, 'Enigma'

Today, we have an exclusive video from UK progressive-metallers Aeon Zen.

It features band founder and multi-instrumentalist Rich Hinks showing you how to play the top five riffs from the band's new album, Enigma, which will be released next Tuesday, January 22, on Nightmare Records.

Enigma is a concept album with nine continuous tracks showing the strengths of the band, plus two bonus tracks. The album is available for pre-order on Amazon.com and the Nightmare Records website.

Enigma was produced by Hinks. The band is Hinks (guitar, bass, vocals), Andi Kravljaca (vocals), Matt Shepherd (Guitar), Shaz (keyboards) and Steve Burton (drums).

Enigma Tracklisting:

01. Enter the Enigma

02. Artificial Soul

03. Divinity

04. Seven Hills

05. Warning

06. Turned to Ash

07. Still Human

08. Eternal Snow

09. Downfall

10. Survival (Bonus Track)

11. Time Divine 2.0 (Bonus Track)

Enigma features guest vocals by Nate Loosemore (Lost In Thought) Atle Pettersen (Above Symmetry) and Jonny Tatum (Eumeria).