Exclusive: Sex In Public Premiere "Friends" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com is bringing you the exclusive premiere of the new video from hard-rockers Sex In Public, "Friends." You can watch the video below.

The trio, which features Mark August on guitar and vocals, will release their self-titled debut album on August 9. You can find out more about the band and listen to three more songs at their official website.

You might remember Mark August from his stint in the hard-rock band Johnny Crash during the early '90s. After his departure from Johnny Crash, August founded a highly successful tattoo artist supply company, Skin Candy, before rejoining the music world with his solo album, Mindfuck, in 2009.