Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria Reveal Their Pre-Show Warm-Up Routine

In this exclusive -- and brief -- video, Asking Alexandria guitarists Cameron Liddell, left, and Ben Bruce demonstrate how they warm up before a Vans Warped Tour show. Be sure to watch closely; it's fairly complicated!

Ben from Asking Alexandria and Jake Pitts from Black Veil Brides are featured on one version of the cover of the September issue of Guitar World magazine, which hit newsstands this past Tuesday, July 26. The other version of the September cover features Avenged Sevenfold.

[[ BUY THE ISSUE NOW ]]

Be sure to check out this link for more exclusive Asking Alexandria content, including videos, lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs by Ben and Cameron. Cameron's next blog post is coming up early next week, so stay tuned!