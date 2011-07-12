Exclusive Video: Asking Alexandria Discuss Appearing on September Guitar World Cover

In the exclusive video below, guitarists Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell of Asking Alexandria discuss how stoked they are to be the subject of the cover story -- along with Black Veil Brides -- in the September 2011 issue of Guitar World magazine.

Actually, two versions of the September issue of Guitar World will be available. One version -- which is shown below -- features Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce with Black Veil Brides' Jake Pitts on the cover. The other version features Avenged Sevenfold on the cover.

You can buy the issue right here.

The issue -- in both variations -- hits newsstands on July 26 and is available online now. Until then, be on the lookout for more exclusive content, including videos (We debuted the official music video for AA's "Closure" last week), lessons and greetings, plus tour blogs and other articles -- from Asking Alexandria, Black Veil Brides and other bands on this summer's Vans Warped Tour, which kicked off June 24 and runs through Aug. 14.

Check out this other Guitar World-exclusive video of AA's Ben and Cameron inviting fans to the Warped Tour.