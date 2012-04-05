Exclusive Video: Joe Bonamassa Performs "Further On Up The Road," Plus Free Download of "Slow Train"

Guitar World is pleased to present this exclusive video of Joe Bonamassa performing an acoustic version of "Further On Up The Road" at the Guitar Center on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The performance was filmed for Bonamassa's "At: Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt" podcast.

The Don Robey/Joe Veasey song, which was originally recorded in 1957 by Bobby "Blue" Bland, came to Bonamassa's attention when he heard Eric Clapton perform it several years ago. Clapton also performs the song with Robbie Robertson in The Band's film The Last Waltz.

Along with the exclusive video, Bonamassa is offering readers a free download of “Slow Train,” which is featured on his new DVD, Beacon Theatre – Live From New York. You can download it right here, right now.

”At: Guitar Center with Nic Harcourt” is a podcast series that that delivers unique music and the stories behind it as told to the host, Nic Harcourt. The series features exclusive performance videos and audio podcasts of these interviews.

The full Bonamassa interview is available here.