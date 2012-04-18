Exclusive Video: P.O.D. and Producer Howard Benson Discuss New Album, 'Murdered Love'

GuitarWorld.com has the first look at the making of Murdered Love, the upcoming album by P.O.D. (Payable On Death). It will be released June 19 via Razor & Tie.

The video below features an interview with the band and producer Howard Benson, who also produced the band's Satellite album, plus albums by Theory Of A Deadman, Daughtry and My Chemical Romance.

For a taste of Murdered Love, check out the first single, "Lost In Forever," which is streaming now at Revolvermag.com. The song also is available now on iTunes.

The band recently shot a music video for “Lost In Forever” in the California desert; the clip is in post-production and should be released in May.

Murdered Love is P.O.D.'s first new studio album in four years -- the follow-up to When Angels & Serpents Dance. The band will kick off a series of dates and festival shows April 28 and will stay on the road throughout the year. For a list of dates, check out the schedule below the exclusive video.

Keep up with P.O.D. at their official website, their Facebook page and on Twitter.

P.O.D. U.S. TOUR DATES

April 28 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum – 98Rockfest *

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Metropolitan Park – Welcome To Rockville*

April 30 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen+\

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft (Headline)

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Altar Bar 9 +

May 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Bureau Live– Lunatic Luau *

May 5 – Rockingham, NC–Rockingham Speedway *

May 6 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^

May 8 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club^

May 9 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance^

May 11 – Traverse City, MI – Ground Zero @ The Streeters Center+

May 12 – Libertyville, IL – Austin’s Fuel Room ^

May 13 – Boone, IA – Lazerfest 2012 at Central Iowa Expo*

May 16 – Milwaukee, MI – The Rave^

May 17 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop Concert Lounge^

May 18 – Steger, IL –Another Hole In The Wall^

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Columbus Crew Stadium – Rock On The Range*

May 20 – St Louis, MO – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater *

May 22 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel^

May 23 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom^

May 24 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatere^

May 25 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma*

May 26 – Dallas, TX – Grapevine Mills Mall - Journeys Backyard BBQ

May 27 – El Paso, TX - 27th Annual KLAQ Balloon Festival at Wet & Wild Waterworld*

June 3 – Chula Vista, CA – Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre – 91XFest*

August 2 – Midland, TX – Rock The Desert*

November 27 – December 1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL –ShipRocked 2012

*P.O.D. on festival

+P.O.D. Headline support from Love and Death featuring Brian Head Welch and Icon For Hire

^ P.O.D. and RED Co-Headline support from Love and Death featuring Brian Head Welch and Icon For Hire

Photo: Leann Mueller