Exclusive: The World We Knew Streaming New Album, 'Death Dealer'

We're excited to be able to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new album from The World We Knew, Death Dealer. You can stream the album in its entirety below.

Death Dealer marks the third full-length release from the Long Island-based metal band, following up 2009's To The Wolves. The album will be released tomorrow, August 30, via BlkHeart Group.

For more info on the band, you can "like" them on Facebook or find them on Twitter. You can also pre-order Death Dealer at this location.

The World We Knew - 'Death Dealer' by GuitarWorld