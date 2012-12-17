Exclusive: Ziggy Marley Streams "True to Myself" from 'Ziggy Marley in Concert'

To kick off your week, we've teamed up with reggae legend Ziggy Marley to debut a live version of "True to Myself" from his 2003 album, Dragonfly. Listen via the widget below.

The track appears on Marley upcoming live album, Ziggy Marley in Concert, which is out tomorrow, December 18. The album marks the singer/guitarist's third live offering in the past five years, giving fans a new perspective on classic songs as well as newer cuts from 2011's Wild and Free.

"It's a different vibe and spirit," Ziggy says of the special aura of live performances. "The band was playing well and we were having a good time, and we wanted to capture what we were doing in that moment."

Ziggy Marley in Concert is out tomorrow via iTunes and will see physical release on January 15.