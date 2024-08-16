“I still say to him, ‘If you’re ever getting rid of that guitar, I’d love to have it back,’ but he always says, ‘No way!’” Gem Archer on letting go of the Gibson Firebird he played in Oasis – and why he absolutely loves the JHS Pedal Notaklön

The Noel Gallagher six-string lieutenant checks in to discuss his life in guitar gear, from his out-of-control Firebird collection to his affection for JHS' budget Ikea-style Klon clone

This month on Bought & Sold, Gem Archer drops by to reveal what is in his current rig for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and to discuss a life of gear, from first and favourite electric guitars to his best bargains – and he has some advice for anyone who is trying out a guitar.

But as ever, we start at the beginning: that moment when Archer's relationship with gear got serious.

