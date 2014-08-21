Get Note-for-Note Transcriptions for 14 Classic Nirvana Songs

A recently published book from Hal Leonard, Nirvana: Note for Note Transcriptions, offers new, note-for-note transcriptions (with guitar and bass tabs) for all the instruments on all 14 songs from Nirvana's 2002 best-of compilation.

The book includes these songs from throughout the band's celebrated career:

"About a Girl"

"All Apologies"

"Been a Son"

"Come as You Are"

"Dumb"

"Heart Shaped Box"

"In Bloom"

"Lithium"

"The Man Who Sold the World"

"Penny Royal Tea"

"Rape Me"

"Sliver"

"Smells like Teen Spirit."

It also includes their recently released final recording, "You Know You're Right."

Includes complete lyrics!

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $24.95.