“We knew we didn’t want to do an acoustic version of Teen Spirit, that would’ve been horrendously stupid”: The story of Nirvana's seminal MTV Unplugged set

Resisting network pressure to simply play the hits, Kurt Cobain, Pat Smear, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl pulled together a remarkable and eclectic set that served as the haunting apex of Nirvana's final chapter

Kurt Cobain performs at Sony Studios in New York City on November 18, 1993
(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

The images have already been burned into some deep, tender part of rock’s collective consciousness: Kurt Cobain, slumped over his Martin acoustic, his tattered librarian sweater and basketball sneakers, the clusters of lilies, the sub-aquatic blue light…

Who can say why MTV chose to air Nirvana’s performance on the network’s Unplugged program over and over, like a tape loop, in the hours and days following the discovery of Cobain’s lifeless body on April 8, 1994?

