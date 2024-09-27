“Joe and I had been hanging out, secretively making music, knowing that one day we'd do something. Four sessions later, we had an album”: How Glenn Hughes brought his low-end expertise into the spotlight with Joe Bonamassa and Black Country Communion

By
( )
published

The ageless rock veteran with Deep Purple and Black Sabbath recorded his most bass-intensive disc alongside guitarist Joe Bonamassa

Glenn Hughes and Joe Bonamassa of Black Country Communion performs on stage at O2 Academy on July 26, 2011 in Leeds, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having a dozen solo albums to his credit, a mile-long resume that includes storied stints with Trapeze, Deep Purple, Gary Moore and Black Sabbath, and a crossover hit single, America: What Time Is Love? with UK electronica act The KLF, Glenn Hughes still lies somewhat under the radar.

Hughes may be acknowledged by many as ‘The Voice of Rock’ for his ecstatic singing, but what's truly underrated is his superb bass playing. It has been the anchor for several classic albums, including Deep Purple's Burn and Come Taste the Band, yet it often goes unacknowledged because of his vocal prowess.

Brian Fox