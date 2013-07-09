Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time Readers Poll: Round 1 — "Comfortably Numb" (David Gilmour) Vs. "Master of Puppets" (Kirk Hammett)

A few years ago, the editors of Guitar World magazine compiled what we feel is the ultimate guide to the 100 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.

The list, which has been quoted by countless artists, websites and publications around the world, starts with Richie Sambora's work on Bon Jovi's “Wanted Dead or Alive” (Number 100) and builds to a truly epic finish with Jimmy Page's solo on "Stairway to Heaven" (Number 1).

To quote our "Stairway to Heaven" story that ran with the list, "If Jimmy Page is the Steven Spielberg of guitarists, then 'Stairway' is his Close Encounters."

We've kicked off a summer blockbuster of our own — a no-holds-barred six-string shootout. We're pitting Guitar World's top 64 guitar solos against each other in an NCAA-style, 64-team single-elimination tournament. Every day, we will ask you to cast your vote in a different guitar-solo matchup as dictated by the 64-team-style bracket.

You can vote only once per matchup. The voting for each matchup ends as soon as the next matchup is posted (Basically, that's one poll per day during the first round of elimination, including weekends and holidays).

In some cases, genre will clash against genre; a thrash solo might compete against a Southern rock solo, for instance. But let's get real: They're all guitar solos, played on guitars, by guitarists, most of them in some subset of the umbrella genre of rock. When choosing, it might have to come down to, "Which solo is more original and creative? Which is more iconic? or Which one kicks a larger, more impressive assemblage of asses?"

Today's Round 1 Matchup (Day 30):

"Comfortably Numb" Vs. "Master of Puppets"

As Round 1 of Guitar World's Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time readers poll nears its conclusion (This is Day 30 of 32), we find another clash of genres! Today, David Gilmour's guitar solo from Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" (04) finds itself staring directly into the eyes of Metallica's "Master of Puppets" (61), which features a solo by Kirk Hammett.

Gilmour didn't do so well when "Money" went up against "Free Bird" a few weeks ago, but, come on, we're talking about "Comfortably Numb" here! (We should probably add that Pink Floyd's "Time" defeated Pearl Jam's "Alive" a few weeks ago, so Gilmour has already advanced to Round 2).

04. “Comfortably Numb”

Soloist: David Gilmour

Album: Pink Floyd—The Wall (Columbia, 1979)

61. "Master of Puppets"

Soloist: Kirk Hammett

Album: Metallica—Master of Puppets (Elektra, 1986)

Winner: "Comfortably Numb" (76.44 percent)

Loser: "Master of Puppets" (23.56 percent)

