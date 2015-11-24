Guitar Legends Celebrates 50 Greatest Classic Rock Guitar Songs — with Bonus Instructional DVD

Guitar Legends: 50 Greatest Classic Rock Guitar Songs—including an instructional DVD with tabs—is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for only $9.99.

It's a collection of the best classic rock songs of all-time, from Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to Nirvana, the Allman Brothers Band and the Eagles!

The editors of Guitar World, the world's best-selling guitar magazine, have compiled an entire issue dedicated to the 50 all-time greatest classic rock songs. The issue celebrates the finest of the classic rock anthems.

This diverse list not only details every song and artist, but also provides perspective on how each song has influenced musicians. In Guitar Legends: 50 Greatest Classic Rock Guitar Songs, you'll learn everything there is to know about how classic rock impacted the music world.

Also included inside the issue: a 60-minute instructional DVD featuring guitar tabs!

DVD video lessons on how to play songs from classic rock greats:

The Beatles - "I Saw Her Standing There"

The Rolling Stones - "Honky Tonk Women"

Grateful Dead - "Casey Jones" & "Friend of the Devil"

">It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store!