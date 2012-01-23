Hear It Now: All Pigs Must Die "The Blessed Void"

ALBUMGod Is War (Nonbeliever/Southern Lord)

SOUND Comprised of vocalist Kevin Baker (the Hope Conspiracy), drummer Ben Koller (Converge), guitarist Adam Wentworth and bassist Matt Woods, All Pigs Must Die create a vicious mix of hardcore and blackened death metal on their debut album. Recordist and mixer Kurt Ballou (Converge) lent his talents to capture APMD’s rich tones, bulldozing rhythms and pure headbanging fury.

KEY TRACK “The Blessed Void”

Listen to "The Blessed Void" below:

All Pigs Must Die "The Blessed Void" by GuitarWorld