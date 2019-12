ALBUM An Ache for the Distance (Profound Lore)

SOUND On their second LP, the Atlas Moth continue the post-metal sludge journey they began with 2009’s Glorified Piece of Blue Sky. This time out, the three-guitarist band upped its songwriting chops and managed to artfully merge black metal, stoner rock, psych blues and jazzy metal over nine powerful eclectic songs.

KEY TRACK “Holes in the Desert”

Listen to "Holes in the Desert":

The Atlas Moth "Holes In The Desert" by GuitarWorld