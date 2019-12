ALBUMRuining It for Everybody (Century Media)

SOUND Louisiana-born, Alabama-based IWrestledABearOnce deliver genre-bending avant-metal on their sophomore release. The five-piece takes care to cohesively stitch disparate elements—like metal, grind, jazz, electronica and show tunes—into one brutally fun disc.

KEY TRACK “Karate Nipples”

Listen to "Karate Nipples" below:

Photo by Jeremy Saffer