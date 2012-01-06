Hear It Now: The Year Is One “Ungodly Behavior”

ALBUM06162011 (self-released)

SOUND Inspired by old-school power violence and death metal, Brooklyn’s The Year Is One deal in bass-heavy grindcore. Eschewing tradition, and guitar, the band still covers wide sonic range on its debut thanks to the shredding work of six-string bassist Jamie Behar (Saetia, Off Minor). TYIO is rounded out by four-string bassist Geoff Garlock (Orchid, Panthers), drummer Daniel Jaryniewich and Guitar World's own photo director Jimmy Hubbard on vocals.

KEY TRACK “Ungodly Behavior”

Listen to "Ungodly Behavior" below:

The Year Is One “Ungodly Behavior” by GuitarWorld