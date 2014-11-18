Holiday 2014 Guitar World: Jimmy Page Talks Led Zeppelin Rarities, St. Vincent, Primus, Holiday Gift Guide and More

The all-new Holiday 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new issue, guitarist and producer Jimmy Page revisits two of Led Zeppelin's most god-like albums, Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy. We also talk about the history of Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," which remains one of the most durable songs in rock history.

We then feature St. Vincent. From her gear to her tunings to her diverse musical influences, there is nothing ordinary about Annie Clark or the startlingly complex pop music she makes under the nom de plum St. Vincent.

After that, with Maroon 5's latest album, V, topping the charts, James Valentine tells how the group has helped the guitar remain a viable force in pop music.

Later, Machine Head's long-running guitar duo Phil Demmel and Robb Flynn discuss Bloodstone & Diamonds, the group's new head-banging hard-as-rocks album.

Finally, read about Guitar World's 2014 Holiday Gift Guide. Looking for the newest and coolest seasonal gift ideas? Check out Guitar World's rocking section of gear, accessories, electronics, books and more.

PLUS: Tune-ups for Mike Stern and Eric Johnson, Playlist with Wayne Krantz, Primus, Alex Skolnick, Dear Guitar Hero with Dave Davies of the Kinks, Blake Mills, Inquirer with Bjorn Gelotte and Niclas Engelin of In Flames and Revocation, Soundcheck, Man of Steel and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Led Zeppelin - "The Ocean"

Machine Head - "Imperium"

Periphery - "Icarus Lives!"

Maroon 5 - "One More Night"

Pure Prairie League - "Amie"

