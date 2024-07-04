“It’s a primal, unconscious reaction. An honor bestowed upon only the best riffs”: What’s the science behind a stank face riff? We asked everyone from Mike Stringer to Periphery and Nik Nocturnal to define metal guitar’s ultimate accolade

By
published

Contorting a listener’s face in loving disgust is the highest compliment a metal musician can receive – but what makes a great stank face riff? We set out to discover the secret sauce..

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, pulling an epic stank face, onstage in 2009
Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, pulling an epic stank face, onstage in 2009 (Image credit: Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift wrapped up the US leg of her Eras tour in Los Angeles last year, she received a mammoth eight-minute standing ovation. Metalheads, however, have a rather different way of showing their appreciation. Conjuring a stank face with riff is something Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer says “can be one of the highest forms of praise.” 

You know the expression: all contorted like you’ve just popped the world’s most sour piece of candy in your mouth. It’s a phenomenon seemingly exclusive to the metal genre and its nastiest riffs. But why do we react in such a way, and what are the secrets to creating that reaction?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.