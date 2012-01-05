Interview: Czar Frontman Jason Novak Talks About Creative Process Behind Debut Album, Gear

Chicago-based progressive metal trio Czar writes music that can be best described as an eclectic blend of styles, which comes from a variety of influences. Each of the three members has a musical personality of his own and is creatively inspired by different things.

Their debut full-length, Vertical Mass Grave, was released December 6 and is quite a unique piece of music. For the listener, it's the kind of journey on which new things are discovered at every turn. If this album is anything to go by, Czar is destined for greatness.

On the day th album came out, I spoke to frontman Jason Novak about the creative process behind the album, his gear and more. Listen to the 20-minute conversation below and check out their Facebook page for more.

Audio:

Czar: In-depth Interview With Jason Novak by Metalassault on Mixcloud

Andrew Bansal is a Los Angeles-based writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, reviews and pictures on his website -- with the help of a small group of people. Besides being hugely passionate about heavy metal, he is an avid follower of jazz music and recently started a blog called Jazz Explorer to pursue that interest.