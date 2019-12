ALBUM Opus Eponymous (Rise Above Records)

SOUND On this debut CD, Sweden’s strangest new band Ghost (comprising a cabal of anonymous musicians) serves up a retro-tinged batch of classic headbangers in the vein of Mercyful Fate and Pentagram, with eerie melodies, heavy psych riffs and satanic vibes to spare.

KEY TRACKS “Ritual,” “Death Knell”

Listen to "Death Knell":

Listen to "Ritual":

Watch this live performance of "Ritual":