Introducing: A Pale Horse Named Death [August 2011]

ALBUMAnd Hell Will Follow Me (SPV/Steamhammer)

SOUND On this debut, New York’s A Pale Horse Named Death — led by Life of Agony’s Sal Abruscato (guitar/vocals) and Seventh Void’s Matt Brown (guitars) — balance Alice in Chains doom against Type O Negative gloom, with great results.

KEY TRACKS “Heroin Train,” “Cracks in the Walls”

Click here to read our interview with A Pale Horse Named Death.

Listen to A Pale Horse Named Death's "As Black As My Heart":

A Pale Horse Named Death "As Black As My Heart" by GuitarWorld Listen to A Pale Horse Named Death's "Cracks In the Walls":

A Pale Horse Named Death "Cracks In The Walls" by GuitarWorld