ALBUMYours Truly (Fueled by Ramen)

SOUND Founding Sublime bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh team up with vocalist/guitarist Rome Ramirez to revisit the ska-punk sound of their original band. Rome’s capable reggae-flavored six-string work and Bradley Nowell–inspired vocals fit right in, making for a strong debut.

KEY TRACK “Panic”

Sublime with Rome performing "Panic"

Sublime with Rome performing "Wrong Way"