“I care about my guitar’s wellbeing, but they’re meant to be sacrificed”: Knocked Loose’s Isaac Hale on how his new “hell tone”, a custom Ibanez and ancient mathematics helped the Slipknot support picks reinvent heavy guitar for 2024

Sticking with drop A and passive pickups, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed sees Hale push his chain to its limit via a prototype Überschall amp – and he’s seeing the music reach unsuspecting new listeners

Knocked Loose guitarist Isaac Hale, playing an Ibanez Iceman electric guitar onstage
(Image credit: Ed Mason)

There’s an unwritten rule that says when bands grow, they should lose the sharpest edges of their sound in favour of something altogether more palatable. But Knocked Loose aren’t that kind of band.

Sure, the Kentucky outfit – who cut their teeth on a bone-breaking blend of hardcore, death and prog metal – are exploring more melodious avenues on third album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To. But they’re still avenues you wouldn’t dare venture down on your own at night. 

