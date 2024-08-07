“Buzz Osborne said to me, ‘You’re both great bass players – but you’re just really weird, and I gotta go with normal.’ I said, ‘I get that’”: Butthole Surfers bassist Jeff Pinkus was too out there for the Melvins – now he’s switched to banjo

The veteran reflects on his lifelong pursuit of a Grand Funk Railroad tone, the gear he’s taking on his solo tour, and why you’re out of luck if you want the career he’s had

Jeff Pinkus and Buzz Osborne
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m weird,” says Jeff Pinkus, on-again-off-again member of the Butthole Surfers and the Melvins. He’s impacted the alt-rock scene via his off-the-wall bass chops – but pulls no punches as he tells Bass Player. “I wouldn’t wish being in a band with me on anybody.”

That’s just fine, though, as Pinkus is hitting the road solo with a banjo in hand and an array of stomp boxes at his feet. But it’s not easy out there:

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.