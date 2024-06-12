“It’s not about playing whatever the lowest note available is. You have to consider melody, rhythm and harmony”: Listen to John Paul Jones’ isolated bass on Led Zeppelin’s Ramble On

By
( )
published

Recorded in 1969 when John Paul Jones was just 23, Ramble On stands apart from the rocked-out blues songs that dominate Led Zeppelin II

John Paul Jones, John Bonham and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin perform live on stage at Gladsaxe Teen Club, Copenhagen, Denmark, 15th March 1969
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heavier, groovier, and more melodic than their debut, Led Zeppelin II replaced The Beatles at the top of the album chart in Feb 1970. For much of the album, John Paul Jones doubles Jimmy Page’s guitar riffs, helping the songs achieve the potency a generation of headbangers came to love. But that wasn’t all, as the expertly nimble bass playing on Ramble On showed.

“You’ve got to have the big picture in mind when you’re playing bass guitar,” Jones told Bass Player. “It’s not about playing whatever the lowest note available is. You have to consider melody, rhythm and harmony.” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.