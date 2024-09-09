“I couldn’t work with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. I’d end up being beaten to death”: When we locked horns with Lemmy to talk Motörhead, Marshalls and why he wouldn’t fit in with one of his favorite bands

By
( )
published

In a world full of rock ’n’ roll poseurs, Motörhead's hard-living bassist, Lemmy Kilmister, was a true original

British Rock musicians Paul McCartney (left) and John Lennon (1940 - 1980), of the group the Beatles, perform on the set of &#039;The Ed Sullivan Show&#039; at CBS&#039;s Studio 50, New York, New York, February 8, 1964.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born Ian Fraser Kilmister on Christmas Eve, 1945, Lemmy kicked off his career as a rhythm guitarist in the Rockin' Vickers, a band that achieved moderate local success around its base in Blackpool, England. But he really carved his name into the tree of rock by working as a roadie for the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1967.

“When Jimi performed, he was magic,” Lemmy told Rolling Stone. “You would watch him and space and time would stop. After he played, we would have to repair his fuzzboxes because he’d just stomp all over them.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.