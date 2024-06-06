“If you don’t want to play Eruption by Van Halen, don’t practice it. There’s no reason to do it. You want to practice what you want to do”: Buzz Osborne on how he forged a unique voice in heavy guitar playing – and why new guitars are better than vintage

As a cult hero of underground American rock, Buzz Osborne describes his band Melvins as “an avant-garde, weird thing”. And as a guitarist, he’s all about heaviness and spontaneity…

Buzz Osborne
(Image credit: Tara Lakatos)

Buzz Osborne holds nothing back – not musically or anywhere else in his life. He never has, and probably never will. One listen to Melvins’ latest record Tarantula Heart will tell you as much.

Osborne and company are out for blood via music. But don’t dare try and box them in. Even if you tried, Osborne would sidestep you, spin around, come up grinning, and bludgeon you with his aluminium guitar. That’s just how it is in the land of Buzz. “I walk out there, and I feel I’ve got the best rig in the whole world,” he says. “Nobody has this, just me. I love it.”

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.