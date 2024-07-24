“I do wonder if shoegaze getting pushed into the mainstream might send it down a similar path as grunge… I hope not”: Blushing are riding the TikTok shoegaze revival with a Johnny Marr Jaguar and an ex-Smashing Pumpkin

On the strength of the old-guard revival (Ride, Slowdive, Drop Nineteens and My Bloody Valentine), a new wave of shoegazers is upon us. One such band is Austin-based outfit Blushing, led by vocalist and guitarist Michelle Soto.

Soto recently beamed in with GW to dig into working with Ride’s Mark Gardener and former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder on Blushing’s new record, Sugarcoat, and her love for a particularly tasty (and durable) Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar.

Ride’s Mark Gardener mastered Sugarcoat. How did that impact the guitars?

“We started talking to Mark in 2021 when we worked together on our last album, Possessions, and we instantly clicked. Mark dialed our sound in at his Oxford studio and gave the album a polished cohesiveness that lets the sparkle and grit come through without getting muddy.”

Tell me how Jeff Schroeder ended up on Seafoam.

“In July 2018, we went to see the [Smashing] Pumpkins perform in Austin, and were lucky to meet Jeff backstage. We became friends and kept in touch, and he invited us to see the Pumpkins again in October 2022 in Austin. We mentioned we were recording a new record and would like to collaborate with him.

“He agreed, and months later, we sent him the track Seafoam, and he recorded it on the tour bus in between shows. It was very hands-off since we were remote, but after we heard what he sent, we loved it and had zero revisions for his part.

“It’s a unique guitar sound that we don’t typically use, which I believe he got from a Helix processor. It just fit so great with the track.”

Here’s a two-in-one gear question. Do you have any “always on” pedals, and which guitar do you lean on most?

“I have three always-on pedals – an Ibanez SS10 Session-Man [reverb], an Ibanez DSC10 Digital Chorus and an EarthQuaker Devices Afterneath reverb. Guitar-wise, I call it my ‘soulmate guitar’ because I’m in a very serious, exclusive relationship with my [Fender] Johnny Marr signature Jaguar. I couldn’t imagine playing any other guitar.

“I’m pretty small, so having the shorter-scale Jaguar neck is nice, and it feels solid as a rock. Even when I pull down and move around ferociously, it can take the hostile handling. From the moment I started playing it, I knew I had to have it. It came home with me; I haven’t played another guitar since.”

Do you find solid-state or tube amps to be more effective for shoegaze?

“That’s a hot-button issue! I like both, but I am a loyal Roland Jazz Chorus fan. For touring, I use a JC-40 to save space, but anytime I can use my JC-120, I will. Their durability and lighter weight make them great for touring, but they can still get so loud. I love how clean and bright my setup can sound even when pushing it.”

What do you make of the current shoegaze revival?

“You can’t deny TikTok’s impact on the current shoegaze revival, but the resurgence of bands from the ’90s coming back has a lot to do with it, too.

“I do wonder if modern shoegaze getting pushed into the mainstream might send it down a similar path as grunge in the ’90s, where if you owned a flannel and played distorted guitar, you were given a major-label deal, leading to an oversaturation of the sound. I hope not. I hear some innovative takes and would like to hear more.”