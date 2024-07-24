“I do wonder if shoegaze getting pushed into the mainstream might send it down a similar path as grunge… I hope not”: Blushing are riding the TikTok shoegaze revival with a Johnny Marr Jaguar and an ex-Smashing Pumpkin

By
published

The Austin, TX dream-pop champs guitarist Michelle Sotoare on TikTok’s double-edged sword – and how Ride’s Mark Gardener and Jeff Schroeder of the Smashing Pumpkins made their dreams a reality

Michelle Soto
(Image credit: Lauren Smith)

On the strength of the old-guard revival (Ride, Slowdive, Drop Nineteens and My Bloody Valentine), a new wave of shoegazers is upon us. One such band is Austin-based outfit Blushing, led by vocalist and guitarist Michelle Soto.

Soto recently beamed in with GW to dig into working with Ride’s Mark Gardener and former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder on Blushing’s new record, Sugarcoat, and her love for a particularly tasty (and durable) Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.