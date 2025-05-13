“Distortion, distortion, gain and more gain were my digs before I joined the Smashing Pumpkins. But they’ve introduced me to a whole new world of pedals”: Kiki Wong on her life-changing audition, and what she's learned from Billy Corgan and James Iha

Before securing the gig as a touring guitarist with the Smashing Pumpkins, Kiki Wong had all but given up her dreams of large-scale success with a big-time act. That’s not to say she wasn’t capable; one glance at her millions-strong social media following showed she was certainly up to the task.

But an unruly music business and a devotion to family led her elsewhere. Outsiders called Wong a “social media shredder” and a “bedroom guitarist.” Forget that she was riffing heavy on gnarly guitars in front of millions of viewers; to her detractors, it wasn’t enough.

“My biggest advice is to accept failure like it is your best friend,” Wong tells Guitar World. “Some of your biggest failures will happen early on when you’re just getting started or when you’re in a vulnerable position. Failure sucks. It hurts. It stays with you. And you certainly don’t want to do it again.”

Wong processed the hurt and vulnerability the music biz slung at her and saw her star rise. So high, in fact, that when Billy Corgan held an open audition in the winter of 2024 to replace the departed Jeff Schroeder, he chose Wong for the gig over another 9,999 (seriously) applicants.

Since signing with the Pumpkins, things have gone well for Wong. She’s toured the world with Corgan and James Iha in support of the Pumpkins’ latest record, 2024’s Aghori Mhori Mei, and fans have been welcoming, even if some felt her to be “too metal.” Such is life as a Pumpkin; you can’t make anyone entirely happy.

“Joining the Smashing Pumpkins has helped me become a whole lot more well-rounded player, adding a little alternative music to my style as well, and I am so grateful for that,” she says.

As for what she’d be doing if she didn’t beat out those other 9,999 applicants, Wong says: “Honestly, I’d probably be doing more TikTok and Instagram Reel videos at home and being a mom, which wouldn’t be a terrible life. However, I’m so grateful for having the second chance at fulfilling my dreams and exceeding my expectations of how far I could take my music career. It has been the best thing that’s happened to me, besides, of course, my son being born.”

From indie metal hopeful to social media guitar star to gracing the grandest stages worldwide playing iconic hits of the Nineties alongside one of rock’s most seminal characters (here’s looking at you, Billy), Wong’s journey is an inspiration for anyone hoping to “make it.” She’s seen the bottom, which prepared her for the top.

“If you accept failure as a place for growth, the sky is truly the limit,” Wong says. “I have 1,000 percent failed more than I’ve succeeded, and I truly believe that’s why I’m here today. It allows you to see where you can improve in whatever it is you want to achieve and check your ego if things are going almost too well. That advice still stands to this day.”

You’ve been playing with the Pumpkins since the spring of 2024. How has that changed your life?

“It honestly has been one of the best things I could ever ask for. It still shocks me that I was literally living in the desert – between the masses of desert, almost in the middle of nowhere – and catapulting into a world tour with one of the most influential Nineties rock ’n’ roll bands. I’m forever grateful. Most importantly, it has allowed me to improve as a musician and expand my musical understanding.”

Does that mean you’re a different player now than you were then?

“Absolutely. I have a lot to attribute to Billy. He’s developed a distinct playing style that when you hear it, you go, ‘That’s Billy Corgan,’ which I think is what we all strive to do as musicians. Learning his style was hard, but it helped me play with more feel and vibe. The first week of rehearsal was like a musical boot camp that taught me more than 20 years of playing by myself did.”

You were mostly known as a metal player going into the Pumpkins gig. Do you still consider yourself that type of player?

“I honestly just wanted to play what I liked the most – which is metal – my whole life. It helped keep me super-focused and interested in playing and practicing. However, it did end up making me a one-trick pony, always blasting the dirtiest distortion and not really having a whole lot of dynamics to my playing.”

How has your presence in the Smashing Pumpkins most impacted the live show?

“I was worried at first how well I was going to mesh with the band since I felt like such a noob going into the project. However, the band was so patient and welcoming that it made it easy to find my place. I always say, ‘I might not be the best guitar player out there. In fact, I know I’m not the best guitar player out there. But I guarantee I’ll always give one hell of a show.’ And the Pumpkins have given me space to be myself on stage, which has been so honorable.”

What song was the most challenging to learn, and what songs still give you fits?

“Thru the Eyes of Ruby [from 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness] was one of the more difficult songs for me to learn since there were so many effects and different harmonizing parts.

“The tricky part about Smashing Pumpkins’ music is the arrangements. It’s orchestrated well and almost counterintuitively while still maintaining musical sensibility and mainstream appeal.

“It’s really quite genius, but also hard to learn – and it sounds insane, but sometimes the easiest songs still get me nervous. Like, one note hanging can be more nerve-racking than a whole solo because if you miss that note, you screwed up the whole part. That’s why Today [from 1993’s Siamese Dream] sometimes gets me nervous. [Laughs]”

What have you learned about Billy and James as guitar players that you didn’t know before?

“One thing I love about Billy’s playing is that he plays his own style. When you hear it, you know that’s Billy Corgan. He also taught me how to use my thumb more, which is very Hendrix, and also hearing intervals of fourths in his playing is really amazing. He’s an incredible shredder and has a breadth of guitar understanding that could honestly blow away many modern guitarists.

“James is so inspirational because he understands music and sound as a design, which adds such a cool dynamic to the songs. He’s developed a style that gives the music a vibe and lifts the air of the songs. It’s truly incredible, almost like a foley room artist for theatrical films. I have so much respect for him, and it has influenced me to want to use more effects in my playing as well.”

What is the secret sauce to the Pumpkins guitar sound, and how do you fit into that?

“With Smashing Pumpkins, it’s all about feel, vibe, and following the 'Pumpkins pocket.’ Everything we play is by vibing and following each other. What you hear is exactly what is being played, and the ebb and flow of the pocket is what makes it truly an unmatched experience live.”

Securing the gig the way you did gave hope to players that they could reach their dreams, too. Have you considered the impact and importance this has had on young players – especially young women – who want to break through?

“One of my main goals in starting my TikTok account playing Daily Metal Guitar Riffs was to inspire young people to pick up a guitar again. At the time, some of our favorite guitar brands were filing for bankruptcy, and rock was 'phasing out.' My intention was to do the best I could to rekindle that.

“Now, joining the Smashing Pumpkins through the audition process has allowed me to show that hard work does pay off. It truly fills my heart knowing that people have been inspired by my story. It just helps strengthen my original goal: keeping the metal and rock ’n’ roll alive!”

Smashing Pumpkins perform at The 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland on June 10, 2024 (Image credit: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

As you’ve alluded, you’ve done an amazing job of promoting yourself on social media. Do you think you would you be here without that?

“Social media is an extremely tricky topic. A lot of times, musicians don’t want to take part in social media trends, and understandably so, because it can make you feel like you’re selling yourself. But if you embrace that as a tool for you to get yourself out there and connect with other people, it can be the best thing that will catapult your music career.

“At the end of the day, people want to feel connected with something or someone. Social media is a place where that can happen. Without building a following, there is no way I would have been able to connect with so many incredible fans and musicians, as well as have the opportunity to be a part of the Smashing Pumpkins.”

Did you ever feel overlooked or cast aside as just a “social media” or “bedroom” guitar player? Do you feel people take you more seriously now?

“It’s tough because I have TikTok and Instagram to thank for my ‘claim to fame,’ so to speak. But at the same time, I put in the hours and work playing in bands and writing our own music. I’ve played hundreds of shows before I even became popular on social media, good and bad.

“Though there is absolutely nothing wrong with social media influencers and bedroom guitarists, it wasn’t all that was in my repertoire; the positive side is it sheds good light on the fact that dreams can come true for those who are playing at home.”

Can you elaborate on how your thoughts on gear have changed since getting the Pumpkins gig?

“Distortion, distortion, gain and more gain were my digs before I joined the Smashing Pumpkins. However, they’ve introduced me to a whole new world with pedals. Really dialing in [my] tone and voicing has been an interesting journey for me musically. I’m grateful to Billy and James for being such huge mentors in that space.”

Are there any downsides to living life on larger stages? If so, would you trade it?

“It’s hard to call any of it a downside, to be honest. I’ve done so many makeshift tours in the back of vans, asking venues for food since we didn’t have the cash to get it on tour when our wallets were stolen; the whole nine yards.

“The only thing I would say is that when you play to huge audiences, it’s harder to connect with people since they are so far away, especially in stadiums. I do miss occasional eye contact and shoutouts, but it still happens; [you’ve] just gotta squint more. [Laughs]”

At one point, you left music behind, but you’re certainly back now. Beyond the Smashing Pumpkins, what does the future hold for you?

“I gave up on touring with any big act after having my son because I wanted to dedicate my efforts to being a mother. But since the Smashing Pumpkins are so family-oriented and understanding, it’s been a dream come true to be able to perform and be a mother with the help and support of my boyfriend and my parents at home. I’m able to continue my musical dreams, and for that, I will forever be grateful.”