Mike Ness: My Top Six Guitar Influences

We recently caught up with Social Distortion's Mike Ness and asked him to list the top six guitarists that influenced him the most. Here are his selections:

1) Mick Ronson

(seen below ripping a solo on David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream")

2) Hank Williams

(seen below performing "Hey Good Lookin' ")

3) John Lee Hooker

(seen below playing "Boom Boom")

4) Mississippi Fred McDowell

(seen below performing "John Henry")

5) Keith Richards

(seen below performing "Jumping Jack Flash" with the Stones)

6) Johnny Ramone

(seen below performing "Blitzkrieg Bop" with the Ramones)