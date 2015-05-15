New DVD: Learn to Play Blues Guitar Like the Master, Albert King

Enjoy this sale at the Guitar World Online Store!
With his distinctive bends, rapid-fire phrasing and sweet vibrato, Albert King is considered one of the greatest guitarists in blues history. He's influenced Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and countless others, and this amazing instructional DVD — How to Play Blues: Albert King — will teach you everything you need to know to unlock the secrets of his indelible style. Learn his licks, patterns and tricks, and transform your blues playing overnight!More than 45 minutes of instruction! • Essential Licks & Phrases
• Uptempo & Slow Blues
• Fast 6/8th Grooves
• Wide String Bends & Vibrato
• Combining Positions
It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $9.99.