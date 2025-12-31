Looking to kickstart 2026 with a new guitar or pedal project? Here are 12 of my favourite DIY guitar kits, easy mods, and simple pedal builds to help you smash the January blues

Well, just like that, we say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026. The holidays are over, the resolutions have been made, and maybe you're feeling that familiar post-holiday slump. You know what the perfect cure for that creative itch and a great way to shake up your regular six-string routine is? Getting your hands dirty with a DIY guitar project!

I’m no stranger to guitar mods, switching out pickups, replacing tuners, and I’ve even turned my hand at putting together a couple of kit builds too – one was a rather stringing bright pink Firebird-esque electric. There is something so rewarding about building an instrument with your own two hands, and it’s a great way to learn more about what goes into producing a playable guitar. Of course, you don’t need to limit yourself to just guitars; there is also a wealth of pedal projects to get stuck into as well.

So, this year, go beyond just practicing scales and licks and consider diving into the world of DIY guitar, pedal, and modding kits. It’s an incredibly rewarding journey that will give you hands-on experience in woodworking, electronics, and finishing. Below you’ll find a few projects I recommend for beginners.

Electric guitar kits

Most kits come as bare-bones canvases. You get to choose the color, the finish and even the hardware. Want a bright green Telecaster with a humbucker in the bridge? Go for it!

For me, assembling a guitar demystifies the instrument. You’ll learn how the neck joint affects sustain, how the wiring works, and how to properly set up a bridge. This knowledge will make you a better player, as you’ll be able to troubleshoot and maintain your own gear. In my experience, typically a kit build can be done over a weekend, as all the hard work of constructing the body and neck has been done for you – it’s more about finishing and assembly.

Modify your current guitar

If a full build feels like too much, why not breathe new life into an old favorite? A strategic guitar mod is the easiest way to personalize your sound without buying a whole new instrument.

A simple change of pickups can transform a muddy sound into something bright and articulate. Swapping out cheap tuning machines for locking tuners can drastically improve tuning stability. These small, relatively easy changes can make your existing guitar feel like a completely new and more reliable instrument.

Pedal kits

Perhaps you're happy with your guitar, but your sound could use a little extra spice. Enter the DIY pedal kit! These are typically less of a time commitment than a full guitar build, but just as satisfying.

Building a pedal forces you to look inside the stomp. You learn how capacitors, resistors, and transistors interact to create that sweet overdrive, gnarly fuzz, or ethereal delay. This deeper understanding means you’ll know exactly why your favourite pedal sounds the way it does, and how to better tweak your settings.