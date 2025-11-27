I challenge anyone to beat TrueFire’s Black Friday annual subscription deal for value – $6.58 per month to access over 80,000 online guitar lessons is unbelievable

If there’s a new guitar on your list this Christmas – perhaps even your first – or you’re carving out plans to spend more time practicing in 2026, it’s quite possible you’ve settled on YouTube as your source of inspiration//learning. While it’s hard to argue with the sheer volume of content, in my experience it can be tricky to find the right content.

With free online content, there’s no filter. No way of drilling down to the content that’s right for you, no tutor to guide you. That’s where a top-rated online guitar lessons site like TrueFire comes in. You get all the 24/7 convenience of learning online – and access to a huge pool of over 80,000 lessons – but with properly curated content and dedicated learning paths for wherever you’re at in your learning journey.

And for Black Friday, players with their sights set high can take advantage of a full year all-access subscription for only $79, down from $249 . That 68% discount works out as just $6.58 per month. I can’t think of better value than that. In fact, the nearest you’ll get is $99 for a Guitar Tricks annual plan .

Save 68% ($170) TrueFire All-Access annual subscription: was $249 now $79 at TrueFire Kickstart 2026 with a new practice and learning regime, thanks to this insanely low-priced guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We’re big fans of the unrivalled volume of content, the huge range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a carefully-crafted way. Read our full 4.5-star TrueFire review .

In our TrueFire review we said: “TrueFire offers a smorgasbord of online guitar tuition that’s suitable for beginners and lifelong learners alike. From blues to flamenco, there's lots for everyone.”

Our reviewer Simon Fellows also loved the consistently high level lesson quality, as well as the range of star tutors who have contributed lessons to the platform – including Robben Ford, Marty Friedman, Greg Kosh, Tommy Emmanuel, Ariel Posen, and so many more.

TrueFire leaves no stone unturned in the features stakes, either: subscribers can take advantage of interactive synced tab and multi-angle video on many of the lessons, ensuring you don’t miss any nuances of whatever you’re learning. There’s also a huge range of songs tabbed and ready to learn. And whatever stage you’re at – from complete beginner and up – there are learning paths to follow, tailored to you and with progress tracking built in.

This is the Black Friday guitar deal that will make you a better player for less.

Introducing TrueFire's Guitar Method | TrueFire - YouTube Watch On

