“At the beginning of the band, we were all happy to be there. When we got to writing Ænima, we spent a year and wrote five songs. That, to me, was so frustrating”: Paul D’Amour opens up on his Tool exit – and his unsung contributions

The current Ministry bassist sets the record straight on his songwriting efforts for classic album Ænima, coaching Justin Chancellor, and what sets his new gear – and new gig – apart

Paul D'Amour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2019, Paul D’Amour has been holding down the low-end for industrial metal legends Ministry. But the Spokane, Washington, native probably identifies just as much with guitar as he does bass.

His lengthy resume includes stops with outfits like Replicants, Lusk and Lesser Key; and he’s possibly best known as becoming Tool’s first bassist after befriending guitarist Adam Jones – a fellow movie industry hopeful with a love for heavy music.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.