Photo Gallery: Guitar World Magazine Covers Through the Years — 1984

By 1984, there was a new sheriff in town: heavy metal.

The previous year saw massively successful releases from Iron Maiden, Quiet Riot and Metallica, to name just a few. Those bands, along with others such as Van Halen, Ratt, Dokken and Kiss, would continue the trend in 1984 with more classic releases.

In the interest of supply and demand - and recognizing undeniable talent when it's loud and in your face - Guitar World featured some of the most proficient guitar heroes of rock on several covers from 1984.

Check out the gallery below and see some of the classic images from a banner year for rock guitar.

Next week we visit 1985, beginning with that most enduring of icons, Jeff Beck.